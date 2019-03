There are 519 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country today, according to the latest figures from the INMO.

The worst affected are both Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick who each have 50 patients that are waiting for beds in each facility.

They are followed by University Hospital Waterford with 33 patients are trolleys.

While the total on trolleys was as high as 563 last week, this number is up 8% on yesterday's number.