Cope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residents

Cope Foundation has launched a €20,000 fundraising drive to boost technology for its residents missing their families during the “heartbreaking” Covid-19 restrictions.

The Cork-based organisation for people with intellectual disabilities and autism said it wants to purchase communications devices such as smartphones and tablets to combat loneliness and isolation for the people it supports.

The devices bought with the #WhoIMiss campaign will help them stay in touch with family, friends and key workers, Cope said.

The majority don’t have their own smartphone or tablet and are relying on other people to keep them informed and in touch with all the people they are missing, Cope said. "The power and independence these devices will give people is huge”.

Cope Foundation, which supports over 2,500 children and adults, said it is “deeply concerned about the lasting impact this crisis could have on people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism”.





Clinical nurse manager in Mallow and Kanturk, Elaine O’Connell, said: “We have come so far when it comes to advocacy and empowering the people we support so that they can live life their way and make choices about their lives – but now, it feels like so much of that is gone.

“The visitor restrictions are really challenging for all of us. It is heartbreaking for our residents, their families, friends and even for us staff who would ordinarily be in a few different centres or locations on a daily or weekly basis. Not being able to see some of the residents at the moment is very difficult.”

Cope Foundation is appealing to the Cork community to help them raise €20,000 to fund a suite of communication devices for people it supports.

Go to https://www.idonate.ie/WhoIMiss to make a donation.