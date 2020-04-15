Cope Foundation launches #WhoIMiss fundraiser to enable isolated residents stay in touch with families

A charity which supports individuals with intellectual disabilities has launched a fundraising campaign to buy smart phones and tablets for residents who no longer have face-to-face contact with their families arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Service users at the Cope Foundation in Cork have been cocooning for weeks.

Resident Mary O'Sullivan hasn't seen her family for three weeks because of visitor restrictions.

She told Virgin Media News that a smart phone or iPad would mean so much to people like her amid the current crisis.





Mary, who is a long-term resident of Cope, says that she really misses her family.

Mary said: "My family are great and they mean a lot to me. I have a fantastic family and I love them so much.

I miss them so much. (When I see my family again) I am going to hug them and kiss them.

Cope Foundation has launched its #WhoIMiss campaign and hopes to raise €20,000 to purchase a large quantity of smartphones and iPads.

Martina O'Donovan says that it is upsetting not to be able to have face-to-face contact with her beloved sibling Mary at this time.

"It is very hard because it is difficult to explain to her why they are so isolated and why they are being kept inside and kept away from family members. They find that difficult to comprehend.

"If they could see that their own families are going through something very similar in their own homes that would be wonderful.”

The Cope Foundation says that the majority of residents are without their own smartphone or tablet and are relying on other people to keep them informed and in touch with relatives and friends.





They said: "The power and independence these devices will give people is huge. The technology doesn’t just solve a problem – it gives the person control and choice and lets them see people they miss, hear their voice, enjoy their smiles and laugh and feel connected again.

"We are on a mission to raise €20,000 to purchase communications devices such as smartphones and tablets for people we support that will empower people to stay connected with the people they miss during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Donations can be made here.