Cope Foundation appeals for extra runners in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2019

By Rebecca Stiffe
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 11:20 AM

The Cope foundation has put out an appeal for extra runners in this year's The Echo Women's Mini Marathon.

The Cope team will be led by three young women- Anna O'Shea, Leona Morey and Beibhinn Geary who are preparing for the 6km this Sunday, September 22.

The they raise will go directly towards supporting more than 2,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or autism in Cork.

Anna, Leona and Beibhinn live in a Cope Foundation house in Blackpool and attend Day Services with the organisation.

"I love wishing everyone luck and seeing all the people that I know. I love running to the finish line and getting my medal," said Anna.

Anyone who would like to join #TeamCope for the event can contact Elaine Murphy at murphye2@cope-foundation.ie or 021-4643323.

Those who join will receive a fundraising pack, including branded running t-shirt.

Cope offers services and supports through 69 locations in Cork, with centres and supports found throughout the city as well as Ballincollig; Mitchelstown; Fermoy; Midleton; Cobh; Carrigaline; Clonakilty; Bandon; Skibbereen; Macroom; Kanturk and Mallow.

