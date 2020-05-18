'Cop on' not a policy to keep workplaces safe, government warned

The government has been warned that "cop on" is not a policy for keeping workplaces safe.

Construction sites reopened today, with 150,000 workers returning to building under guidelines for physical distancing and hygiene. Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said that the Health and Safety Authority will have the power to close businesses that do not adhere to the guidelines.

However, it was today revealed that there are just 67 active HSA inspectors in country, something the Labour Party TD Ged Nash says must be tackled immediately. Minister Humphreys has not outlined as yet the exact number of new inspectors that will be hired or which departments and agencies supplemental inspectors will be seconded from.

"The news that there are only 67 active Health and Safety Agency inspectors available this week is not good enough, and for the Minister for Health to urge collective 'cop on' is not a realistic policy to protect workers. The hands off policy from Fine Gael is not good enough.

"It is also not clear whether HSA inspectors are only responding to complaints rather than proactively going out into the community and looking at what social distancing and protective measures are in place for workers.

It is not clear why the HSA has not been directed to hire more staff when there are approximately only 100 inspectors in total.

Rise TD Paul Murphy said that without "real teeth" the HSA would struggle to enforce the guidelines.

“We cannot simply rely on self-regulation by big businesses. We know many companies will try to cut corners if they can get away with it. The outbreaks across the meat plants are a warning that light-touch regulation will simply not work.

" The HSA needs to be given real teeth to take on companies breaking the rules. Spot checks of construction sites and other workplaces should begin this week. There should be an information campaign highlighting the HSAs number, and an assurance that all complaints will be properly inspected including with on-site inspections."

The Return to Work Safely Protocol is the result of discussions involving the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), employers, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the HSE and the Department of Health.