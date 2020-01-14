Coolock body-parts find: Gardaí probe possible link to missing teenager

Efforts to identify the body parts found in Coolock in Dublin last night are ongoing.

Gardaí are looking into the possibility that the victim could be a teenager.

Two arms and two legs were discovered by a local resident in Coolock at 10pm last night.

Gardaí have yet to identify the victim, but one line of inquiry being pursued is that it could be a teenager involved in the drug trade, and connected to one of the gangs in the Drogheda feud. The inquiry centres around a threat made to the teenager that he would be killed and dismembered.

Local Cllr John Lyons says young people getting pulled into the drug trade is a serious problem in the area.

"10, 11, 12-year-olds are being groomed into becoming runners for these drug dealers," said Mr Lyons.

"They are being forced into accumulating a small drugs debt which then means that they become part of that world."

Gardaí at a scene in Coolock, north Dublin, where human body parts where found in a bag. Picture: Cate McCurry/PA Wire

Gardaí are hoping DNA tests will assist in identifying the human body parts.

Earlier today, gardaí were conducting searches at the location and say other body parts may have been dumped elsewhere.

In a statement, gardaí appealed to people worried about persons who went missing in recent days to bring it to their attention.

“Gardaí are seeking any persons who have concerns for a loved one who they have not heard from in the last number of days to contact them at Coolock Garda Station," it said.

"Gardaí continue to identify the human body parts with the assistance of Forensic Science Ireland.”

- with reporting from Cormac O'Keeffe