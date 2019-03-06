NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Conviction over missing phone dispute

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Liam Heylin

Two Nigerian friends fell out because of mobile phones going missing during a trip to Nigeria — one man who was convicted of assaulting the other was put on a two-year peace bond yesterday.

Isaiah Essien, of The Lawn, College Wood, Mallow, Co Cork, was convicted of assaulting Amat Isa Dickson at a car wash at Rockwell Terrace, Blackpool, Cork, at 5.30pm on June 14, 2017.

The matter had been put back until yesterday for a probation report and for Judge Mary Dorgan to consider the sentencing of Essien for assault and one count of stealing a mobile phone from Mr Dickson.

The judge said she had been unimpressed with the evidence of the defendant but also by that of the injured party. She said: “There was clearly history between the parties. The victim gave as good as he got, which is why I was not looking for a victim impact statement.”

The judge noted there had been no further contact between the parties and disposed of the matter by imposing a two-year peace bond on Essien.

Inspector Margaret Murrell said Essien had no previous assault conviction but had two previous public order convictions and two under the Road Traffic Act.

Judge Dorgan noted that Essien and Mr Dickson had been so close in the past that they had regarded each other as brothers, but fell out in a dispute about seven mobile phones.

READ MORE: Varadkar challenges report on single-parent families

“This simmered for some time and ended up in this unseemly confrontation in the garage. Mr Essien had said previously he was going to sort it out,” said the judge.

“The injured party and the defendant are less than truthful but there is only one defendant before the court. It would have been easier if two people had been before the court.”

The independent witness Ashraful Alam “said he felt ‘it was very bad for me’ and he called the guards and ambulance. The court commends him for his intervention and his civic duty,” said the judge.

Essien and Mr Dickson said the dispute related to seven phones the former gave to Mr Dickson when he was returning to Nigeria for a visit. Mr Dickson had agreed to deliver them to a relative of Essien. The phones went missing in disputed circumstances.

