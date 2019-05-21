Convicted sex offender twice caught masturbating in public in a week, court hears

A convicted sex offender who is “something of a menace” was twice caught masturbating in public one week apart, a court has heard.

Anthony Goodman (aged 74) of St Bricins Military Hospital, Infirmary Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to exposure at McGovern's Restaurant, The Diamond, Main Street, Malahide, Dublin, on August 13, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to exposure on board the 46a bus at Donnybrook Fair, Donnybrook, Dublin, and sexual assault at Stillorgan Road, Dublin, both on August 20, 2018.

Judge Melanie Greally remarked that he was clearly not deterred by sex offender orders and that he has been “something of a menace” in terms of his conduct.

Garda Rosemary Gallagher told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that Goodman entered the Malahide restaurant on the date in question and sat at a table near two women who were having lunch.

Gda Gallagher said one of the women noticed that the accused was “almost squirming” in his seat and moving his hands quickly on his crotch while staring at her. He had his hands down his trousers and the incident lasted for approximately 30 to 40 minutes.

The woman noticed two wet stains on his t-shirt when he stood up and left the restaurant without paying for his coffee. He was arrested four days later and released on bail.

Garda Danielle Cassidy told Ms Small that one week after the other incident of exposure, Goodman got on the 46a bus and sat across the aisle from a woman on her way to college.

Goodman immediately began to masturbate while staring at the woman and positioned himself so that he was facing towards her with his back to the window. At one point he reached across to touch her and asked her if she had the time.

Gda Cassidy said that later that day, another woman got on a bus and the accused sat beside her. He put his hand on her knee and tickled her left side with his right hand.

The woman got up to leave and he stood to let her pass, but slid his hand over her clothes and touched one of her breasts.

Goodman has 201 previous convictions, including convictions for sexual assault, indecency, arson, threats to kill and possession of firearms. He was subject to a sex offender's order, which he breached, that he could not ride on a bus without informing gardaí.

Tom L Power BL, defending, said his client was born in London and came to Ireland in 1981. Goodman is married and has two sons from whom he is estranged.

Mr Power said his client instructed him to apologise for his behaviour to the victims. He said that Goodman had no explanation for his actions and was “at a loss” why he does what he does.

Judge Greally said some assessment of his cognitive function was necessary. She ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter to October 11, next.