News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Convicted sex offender gets five years for possession of child pornography

Convicted sex offender gets five years for possession of child pornography
By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 04:48 PM

A serial possessor of child pornography who continued to view images of underage girls after being investigated by gardaí has been jailed for five years.

Adrian Savage (aged 57) of Bolton Court, Bolton Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three counts of possession of child pornography at various locations in Dublin on March 8, 2016.

Savage also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography at Central Internet Cafe, Dublin 2, on December 24, 2017.

Addressing the court, Savage said that no one “is more conscious than I of the damage done by sexual abuse in our society”.

“To say that I am ashamed is not to even reach the tip of the iceberg.”

He said that there could never be a justification for the possession of “this material”.

Savage said that “spurious links” were made in the media relating to what was done online and what was done in real life. He said he had “never committed an offence against a man, woman or child”.

He asked to receive help this time rather than just punishment.

Garda Alan O'Toole told Diarmuid Collins BL, prosecuting, that in March of 2016, Savage regularly attended an internet cafe on Cavendish Road, Dublin, and used a computer at the back of the address where no one could see the screen.

Gda O'Toole said he was noticed by a garda who knew Savage and who spoke to staff at the internet cafe. They attempted to view the browser history of the computer only to discover it had been cleared.

READ MORE

Gardaí break up fracas ahead of High Court hearing of defamation case

On the following day, while Savage was using the computer, staff used a facility by which they could view a computer currently in use and saw he was viewing a sexually explicit video of a young child. Gardaí observed he was also downloading items onto USB sticks.

Upon his arrest, gardaí discovered 15 USB sticks on his person which contained images and videos of child pornography. A search of his address uncovered a black binder which contained over 90 A4 images of child pornography locked in a filing cabinet.

In interview with gardaí, Savage said he had never touched a child. He said he did not have a sexual attraction to children, but admitted having an attraction to teenage girls.

Detective Garda Cathal McNamara told Mr Collins that on Christmas Eve the following year, a staff member in a different internet cafe saw that Savage was viewing images of naked young girls. He had four USB keys on his person and told gardaí he was downloading “images of underage girls”.

While being driven back to the garda station after being arrested, Savage said: “I have never hurt anyone, it is just an addiction I have.”

Savage has eight previous convictions, all of which are for possession of child pornography.

Det. Gda McNamara agreed with Philip Rahn BL, defending, that there was no suggestion of his client distributing, sharing, paying for or creating the child pornography.

Judge Martin Nolan said the most troubling aspect of the case was Savage's history. He noted that even when he was investigated for the earlier matters he continued on course and offended again.

Judge Nolan said he accepted Savage was “a pretty sad individual” who seemed unable to stop himself from committing crimes. He said that at this point in his life he could not be deterred from his behaviour.

He sentenced Savage to five years imprisonment for the offences in 2016. He also sentenced him to two years imprisonment for the later offence to run consecutive to the other term of imprisonment but suspended it in its entirety on strict conditions.

READ MORE

Two couples facing jail over failure to vacate illegal halting site in Tipperary

More on this topic

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rapeMother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape

Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutchesCork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

courtchild pornographyTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co WexfordSuspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

Johnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possibleJohnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possible

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposéTusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »