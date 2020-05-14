News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Convicted rapist who claims he is innocent 'intends to remain on hunger strike', court hears

Convicted rapist who claims he is innocent 'intends to remain on hunger strike', court hears
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 04:26 PM

A prisoner on hunger strike because he claims he is innocent of his conviction for rape is refusing to come off his protest, the High Court has heard.

The man, who cannot be named, is on day 47 of refusing food and has told his lawyers that even if he falls into unconsciousness there should be no intervention, the court was told.

The governor of the prison, which also cannot be named, has applied to the court for orders on how to deal with the situation including addressing whether he has capacity to make such a decision.

Mr Justice David Barniville adjourned the matter to Friday so a full hearing of the issues involved could take place.

The man viewed the hearing on Thursday via video-link from a room in the prison. He was sitting in a wheelchair.

His counsel, Micheál P O'Higgins, instructed by solicitor Darragh Robinson, who also represented him in the criminal case, told the court this had been a difficult case for all involved.

READ MORE

Letters show HSE CEO Paul Reid was 'extremely disappointed' in Tony Holohan

"As matters stand he intends to remain on hunger strike notwithstanding that it has been pointed out to him there is an extant appeal in relation to his conviction to the Supreme Court," counsel said.

Paul Carroll SC, for the governor and the Irish Prison Service, said his side was anxious to move things along and had hoped a hearing could take place almost immediately.

It was a case which would require oral evidence primarily from medical personnel, including the prison psychiatrist, to deal with the issue of capacity, he said.

The concern at this stage was he had been refusing food for more than 46 days and matters are deteriorating.

He also has underlying health complaints, including a heart condition, counsel said.

READ MORE

Video game firm that paid female boss almost €100k less than male colleague ordered to make up shortfall

More on this topic

Alleged ISIS fighter's son, 7, seeks to have passport renewedAlleged ISIS fighter's son, 7, seeks to have passport renewed

Judge: Lawyers should inform court in advance if cases are settled before remote hearingsJudge: Lawyers should inform court in advance if cases are settled before remote hearings

Two charged with perverting course of justice in Wayne Whelan murder probeTwo charged with perverting course of justice in Wayne Whelan murder probe

Judge clears way for solicitors' insurer to seek €4.9m against stockbrokersJudge clears way for solicitors' insurer to seek €4.9m against stockbrokers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtrapeTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey

€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19

Insurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemicInsurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemic


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »