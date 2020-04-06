Convicted rapist failed to notify gardai he was living in a tent

A convicted rapist who was required to notify gardaí of any change of address has been jailed for three months in an unusual case where the address in question was a tent.

The 33-year-old was convicted in 2012 of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and false imprisonment of a woman in 2012 arising out of crimes committed in 2011.

The defendant, George Arundel, who previously lived at Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

He denied the charges in a trial and also appealed the convictions unsuccessfully.

Arundel was prosecuted under the Sex Offenders Act for failing to notify Gardaí of a change of address. Such notification must be given by a convicted sex offender whose name appears on the Sex Offenders Register.

Arundel’s charge states that between February 1 and March 10 this year, within Ireland, being a person to whom part of the Sex Offenders Act 2001 applied, did fail to notify An Garda Síochána of a change of address as required under the Sex Offenders Act.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed to Judge Olann Kelleher that it was the first breach committed by Arundel.

Donal Daly, defence solicitor, said: “He was homeless. He lost his accommodation and he resorted to alcohol in a serious way. He was homeless and living in a tent.

“He did not tell the guards he was living in a tent (for two weeks). This is a man who has been living in institutional circumstances since he was 12 years of age.”

Judge Kelleher noted that Arundel had been in custody since March 10 on this charge.

He said: “Unfortunately, this man has a very bad track record. It is very important gardaí would know where he is. These were unusual circumstances where he was living in a tent.”

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 12 months.