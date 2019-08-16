News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Convicted paedophile Tom Humphries released from prison after 22 months

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 12:08 PM

Convicted paedophile Tom Humphries has been released from prison.

The former sports journalist was released this morning, 22 and a half months into a two and a half year sentence.

In October 2017, Humphries was jailed for two and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to grooming and sexually abusing a girl.

The former sports journalist was 45 when he first made contact with the girl, who was just 14.

Their text conversations became explicit over time and after two years of regular messaging, in which thousands of texts were sent, Humphries arranged to collect the teenager outside her school one day.

The court heard he brought her back to his apartment in Santry where they engaged in certain sexual acts.

Humphries served his time in the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

His sentence was reduced by 25% due to good behaviour, and the convicted paedophile was released this morning.

