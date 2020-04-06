News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Convention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claims

Convention Centre likely to host vote for Taoiseach, TD claims
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 07:14 PM

The Convention Centre has been identified at the only suitable venue for a Dáil vote on the election of a Taoiseach.

It was agreed today by the Dáil Business Committee, but the decision is due to be signed off later this week.

Social distancing rules mean the Dáil is too small to host a potential vote.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall, who sits on the committee, admitted there aren't a lot of options.

"What happens when we get to a point where a taoiseach has to be elected or where emergency legislation needs to be passed?

"We have been checking out other potential venues, the most likely one at this point is the Convention Centre," she added, noting such votes would need every TD present.

"It's really the only venue within the Dublin city area that could cater for that number of people."

READ MORE

Hundreds set to lose home help supports from Wednesday

More on this topic

Sean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann ComhairleSean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann Comhairle

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next TaoiseachJoan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

Voting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandatesVoting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandates

Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs


TOPIC: Dail

More in this Section

Emergency supply of medicinal cannabis to be delivered to patientsEmergency supply of medicinal cannabis to be delivered to patients

Irish musician in New York: 'The doctor said I probably had Covid-19 but they had no test kits'Irish musician in New York: 'The doctor said I probably had Covid-19 but they had no test kits'

'I am paid more than enough': Sinn Féin TD returns wage increase due to Covid-19 crisis'I am paid more than enough': Sinn Féin TD returns wage increase due to Covid-19 crisis

Orange Order announces cancellation of Twelfth parades due to Covid-19Orange Order announces cancellation of Twelfth parades due to Covid-19


Lifestyle

A spell in isolation might be an opportunity to change habits and help the environment.10 ways to be eco-friendly in lockdown

This steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe makes for a hearty supper.Steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe

Gardening tutor Sally Nex offers her top tips to help you start a thriving vegetable garden.How to grow your own veg in just three weeks

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening ahead.Monday's TV highlights: Brilliant quiz minds, driving test-stress and property deals gone awry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »