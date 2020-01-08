News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Controversial RIC event to be deferred

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 06:10 AM

Public outcry has forced Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to defer his planned commemoration event for the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) later this month.

Following days of controversy, which saw members of his party disown the event and stinging criticism from UCD history professor Diarmaid Ferriter, Mr Flanagan last night pulled the event.

The climbdown is most unwelcome for Fine Gael ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin tomorrow over the proposed timing of the general election.

Mr Martin strongly rejected Mr Varadkar’s request that his party vote in support of the Government in order to ensure its survival until the summer.

“He knows Fianna Fáil won’t be changing how we approach confidence and supply,” said Mr Martin. “It is abstention at best, absolutely, I am making it very clear. He knows that Fine Gael knows that. There is no question of Fianna Fáil being in that position and I think he knows that.”

Announcing the decision to defer the RIC event, Mr Flanagan said the “disappointing response” to the planned event means it can no longer go ahead in an atmosphere that meets the goals of the overall programme of commemoration.

He said the Government has at all times sought to have a national programme of commemorations that is authentic, sensitive, and inclusive.

“We very much support the recommendation that there should be specific State-led initiatives to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police,” said Mr Flanagan.

However, given the disappointing response of some to the planned event on 17th January, I do not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme. Therefore, I am announcing its deferral.

Pressure had built throughout the day after Independent Alliance ministers said they were not attending the event.

Mr Martin was deeply critical of the Government’s “insensitive” handling of the affair, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for the event to be cancelled, not merely deferred.

Earlier, Prof Ferriter accused Mr Flanagan of “misrepresenting” the position of the expert advisory group (EAG) in relation to the commemoration of the RIC.

He said the group should not be used as “mudguard” by a Government seeking to deflect controversy.

Prof Ferriter said the EAG did not recommend or endorse the idea of a formal state commemoration for the RIC in the manner proposed.

"What we had in mind was an academic event — a conference or seminar — that would look at the issue of policing in Ireland during the revolutionary period,” said Prof Ferriter.

“The EAG should not be used by the Government as a mudguard to provide cover for itself when it receives negative reaction to its solo runs in relation to commemoration.”

