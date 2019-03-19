Contracts mean care centres can’t be upgraded for 25 years

Primary care centres cannot be upgraded to house improved medical services for 25 years because of botched government contracts, a minister has claimed.

While the Government has pushed a policy of keeping people out of hospital by providing more services in the community, none of the 14 new primary care centres have x-ray facilities.

Independent Minister of State Sean Canney said it is almost impossible to upgrade these medical hubs as the State is locked into a special contract that extends from construction through 25-year facility maintenance.

Mr Canney pointed to Tuam, Co Galway, where €770,000 in extra funding has been approved to add x-ray facilities to the new primary care centre.

However, the operators are now being forced to use the old medical centre as the new building cannot be altered.

“Over 25 years of the contract, you are definitely going to see changes in emphasis in treatments,” he said.

“With technologies, we don’t know what those changes might be, so we have failed to future-proof these buildings in any way “If there is some other form of treatment that will come on board where you need to change the size of the room, take down a wall or whatever, you won’t be able to do that in these primary care units."

Mr Canney said a radical overhaul of how public contracts are drawn up is needed.

and a government advisor must be appointed to avoid mistakes such as this one and the overspend at the National Children’s Hospital.

“This is a glaring omission, but how do these things happen, and how do we ensure they don’t happen in the future?” he said.

A HSE spokesperson said: “There is a mechanism in the contract to request alterations [through public private partnership]. Any alterations would have an additional cost.”

Mr Canney a qualified quantity surveyor, questioned this, saying: “If it can be done why isn’t it being done in Tuam? The answer is shrouded in doubt, not in fact.

What I was told was the contract didn’t allow them to structurally alter the building and they would have to put the extra facility into the existing health centre which is a separate building.

“If you have to negotiate after you sign a contract to do something, it’s probably going to cost you an awful lot more. But I have been told that we cannot change any of the buildings structurally because the contract won’t allow it.”

Mr Canney said x-ray facilities, which require a room with lead-lined walls and doors and a gantry fitted to the ceiling to hold the machine, had not been factored into the 14 new centres, which are all now open.

A HSE spokesperson said the primacy care centre (PCC) in Tuam had already been built when a request for x-ray facilities was submitted and “it was therefore not possible to provide these facilities in the PCC as the building was complete”.