Contractor halts building work at National Children's Hospital over Covid-19

Construction work has been halted at the National Children's Hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Contractor BAM said today's decision follows confirmation from its client, the National Pediatric Hospital Development Board, that the work is not considered essential during the current crisis.

It said separate Covid-19-related worked on the main St. James' Hospital campus will continue along with some essential motorway maintenance it carries out around the country.

BAM said the delay was due to the lack of clarity as to whether the work was considered essential.

RISE TD, Paul Murphy, welcomed the move saying it was "clearly non-essential work" and was an "open and shut case of BAM putting profit before people's lives".

Mr Murphy said: “BAM should make a clear statement now confirming the shutdown and that they will also shut any other non-essential sites – and not re-open any of them until it is safe to do so.

"This also highlights the need for enforcement of this ban. Any company caught defying the ban and putting lives at risk like this should face serious fines."

Deputy Murphy has also pointed to a provision in the 2005 Safety, Health and Welfare Act which protects workers' right to refuse to work if they believe conditions to be unsafe.

He added: "I would encourage other non-essential workers who are being told to work as normal to speak out too, get in touch with my office and with their trade union."

Mr Murphy will be hosting a special online public meeting tonight highlighting workers' right and entitlements.

It starts at 8pm and will be live on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.