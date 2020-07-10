'Continue to protect each other': Health officials urge those socialising this weekend to be 'responsible'

Health officials are warning people that they must continue to act responsibly as they try to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier today, one further Covid-19-related death was announced - but there were 25 new cases.

It comes after 15 of Thursday's 23 confirmed cases were people under the age of 25.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that while people have a chance to relax over the weekend, they must remain vigilant.

“This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way," he said.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of Covid-19.

"We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if unsure about your environment or plans.”

As parts of the country have reopened, sports teams have also returned to training, preparing for a return to competitive GAA matches next weekend.