Continent-wide study shows Europeans spend €30bn a year on illegal drugs

It is estimated Europeans are spending around €30bn a year on illegal drugs.

A new EU Drug Markets Report found cannabis to be the most popular substance followed by cocaine, heroin and then amphetamines.

The research also found some 25m Europeans aged between 15 and 64 have tried cannabis in the past year.

While opioid use such as heroin accounts for the largest proportion of harm including death.

Earlier this evening, Revenue confirmed they seized 13.5kgs of cannabis resin worth over €80,000 in Dublin today, just 24 hours after €20,000 was seized in a separate operation.