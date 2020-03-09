News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Contempt proceedings against Sean Dunne adjourned; judge allows his legal firm to cease representing him

File photo of Sean Dunne in 2018.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 02:02 PM

The High Court has adjourned an application that could result in the developer and businessman Sean Dunne being jailed for alleged contempt of court.

The Official Assignee (OA), Mr Chris Lehane, who is the official in charge of Mr Dunne's bankruptcy claims the Co. Carlow-born developer is not complying with an order to pay €7,000 monthly to increase the assets available for his creditors.

The order was made by Ms Justice Caroline Costello in 2018, who directed that Mr Dunne make the payment of €7,000 monthly, from September 25, 2018, and ending on May 25, 2021.

As a result of Mr Dunne's alleged failure to comply with Ms Justice Costello's order, Mr Lehane has brought a motion seeking an order that Mr Dunne be brought before the court to answer his alleged failure to comply.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington at the High Court today.

The court, following an application by Counsel for the OA Mr Eddie Farrelly SC, deemed that Mr Dunne had been served with the documents concerning the OA's application to have the businessman brought before the court and answer the allegation of contempt.

Mr Farrelly told the court that Mr Lehane "intends to press ahead" with the attachment and committal application against Mr Dunne.

The court heard that it was anticipated that Mr Dunne will oppose the OA's application on the grounds that he is unable to make the €7,000 per month payments.

The judge also allowed legal firm OBH Partners, who had previously represented Mr Dunne in his Irish bankruptcy proceedings, to come off record and cease representing the businessman.

The was no objection to that application, and the court was told that the former solicitors would provide the e-mail and home address of Mr Dunne to the OA's legal representatives.

The judge adjourned the matter for two weeks to see if Mr Dunne is to obtain new lawyers or if he will contest the contempt proceedings himself.

Mr Dunne was not present in court today. However, the court heard that he is seeking new legal representation.

The application is the latest in what has been a long-running battle between Mr Dunne and bankruptcy officials in both Ireland and the United States.

Mr Dunne was adjudicated bankrupt in 2013 on foot of an application by Ulster Bank after he had defaulted on some €164m of loans.

That same year Mr Dunne filed for bankruptcy in Connecticut in the United States when he claimed to have debts of $1bn and assets of $55m and a US bankruptcy trustee was appointed by a US court.

Mr Dunne was due to exit his Irish bankruptcy in 2016.

However, in 2018 the High Court extended Mr Dunne's bankruptcy by 12 years after a judge deemed that he had not co-operated with the OA. Mr Dunne opposed the proposed extension.

Court case

