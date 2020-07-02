News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Contempt proceedings against receiver over vacating 'firetrap' properties struck out

Contempt proceedings against receiver over vacating 'firetrap' properties struck out
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Dublin City Council ought not to have brought contempt proceedings against a receiver trying to sell residential properties which had to be vacated because they were firetraps, the High Court has heard.

Rossa Fanning, counsel for receiver Stephen Tennant, made the comment when contempt of court proceedings against Mr Tennant over the three 190-year-old properties at Seville Place, off Amiens St, Dublin, were struck out on consent on Thursday.

Mr Fanning said the contempt case should not have been brought because the council itself had got a court order last October that the properties, which were divided into flats and bedsits, be vacated immediately on fire safety grounds.

Mr Tennant was appointed as receiver over the properties by AIB Mortgage Bank and AIB three years earlier, October 2016.

The buildings continued to be occupied despite last October's court order and last month the council sought to bring an application for attachment and committal to prison of Mr Tennant for contempt of the October court order over the continued occupation of the premises.

Talks took place between representatives for Mr Tennant and the council. In the meantime, the properties had been vacated.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan was told the properties had been vacated and both sides agreed the contempt of court application could be struck out.

Mr Fanning said the council "ought never" have brought the contempt application because it was in a position to obtain vacant possession on foot of the court order last October.

Counsel said the vacate order will remain in place until Mr Tennant sells the properties and the purchaser carries out works which comply with the fire regulations.

If the receiver sells he will no longer be in control of the properties and Mr Fanning wanted the court to note that as it was the intention to sell them the purchaser would be entitled to apply to vary the vacate orders.

Conleth Bradley, for the council, said there was agreement to strike out the contempt application but not to vary last October's orders.

Mr Justice Meenan said while Mr Fanning's suggestion might be the most practical way to go forward, in the absence of consent in relation to varying the October order, he did not propose to do so. An application could be made later to do so.

He struck out the contempt application.

READ MORE

Judge urges family members in dispute over Claddagh rings to resolve differences

More on this topic

Liquidators appointed to credit union in DublinLiquidators appointed to credit union in Dublin

Book of evidence served in Cork rape caseBook of evidence served in Cork rape case

Bank worker deactivated security feature on 26 customers’ accounts allowing fraudulent transactionsBank worker deactivated security feature on 26 customers’ accounts allowing fraudulent transactions

Judge throws out €60,000 personal injury claim after finding woman gave 'misleading' evidenceJudge throws out €60,000 personal injury claim after finding woman gave 'misleading' evidence

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Limerick people 'grossly insulted' by Micheál Martin's ministerial choices - Willie O'DeaLimerick people 'grossly insulted' by Micheál Martin's ministerial choices - Willie O'Dea

Politicians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo VaradkarPoliticians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo Varadkar

Sentence for teen who attempted to murder woman he met on dating app too lenient, court declaresSentence for teen who attempted to murder woman he met on dating app too lenient, court declares

Johnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridgesJohnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridges


Lifestyle

If you are going to holiday in Ireland, you could hardly do better than Munster.Staycations 2020: Explore the marvellous magical kingdom of Munster

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »