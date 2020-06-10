Contempt of court accused claims  'kidnapped' by Gardai and asks Judge to address him by first name

A man alleged to have breached orders not to interfere with lands designated as a National Heritage Area was brought before the High Court today following his arrest by gardaí.

Daragh Coyne appeared before Mr Justice Anthony Barr over allegations he is in contempt of court orders obtained against him by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

It is claimed Mr Coyne, of Coralstown, Mullingar Co Westmeath, has engaged in activities that have damaged Milltownpass Bog, in Co Westmeath, which has been a designated NHA for several years.

The Minister for Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht, which is responsible for the service, previously obtained injunctions preventing MrCoyne from carrying out any unauthorised works on or interfering with the NHA.

It is claimed that he has not complied with either that order, made last April, nor a subsequent order requiring him to remove a gate he erected on an old turf cutters track, located on the Minister's lands.

The lands where the illegal activities are alleged to have occurred are owned by both the Minister, and by a member of Mr Coyne's family, the court heard.

Mr Coyne, who is not legally represented was arrested by the Gardai on foot of an order granted by the High Court last week for his attachment, and possible committal to prison.

Mr Coyne said he has done absolutely nothing wrong, and claimed he was "kidnapped" and taken from a machine in his yard by the Gardai, to a Garda barracks, before being brought to the Four Courts.

He also told the judge on several occasions that he objected to being called Mr Coyne and asked the Judge to call him "Daragh", In reply Mr Justice Barr said that for the purpose of the hearing he would address the defendant as "Mr Coyne."

He told the court that he had sent documents outlining his case to the court’s offices. However the Judge said that there was no record of the material ever being received.

In the circumstances the judge adjourned the matter, so Mr Coyne can obtain copies of the documents setting out his position, to Thursday's sitting of the court.

The judge directed the Gardai to return Mr Coyne to his home and to bring him back to court on Thursday. The Judge said that if for any reason Mr Coyne did not return the contempt hearing would proceed in his absence.

Mr Coyne told the judge he would be present in court on Thursday.

James O'Donnell Bl for the Parks and Wildlife Service said his client did not want to see anyone jailed, but that it was left with no alternative due to Mr Coyne's failure to engage with it.

The court previously heard that waste material including scrap metal and fuel have been dumped on, and turf had been illegally cut on the lands at the centre of the dispute.

In sworn statements to the court two Park Rangers said that following an inspection of the lands within the NHA they found piles contained material ranging from gardening waste containing 'cherry laurel' which is an highly invasive species, to scrap metal.

They also found several large unsealed heavy duty plastic oil tanks, on the lands.

This activity had damaged the NHA. Mr Coyne, the Rangers said, had denied dumping the material on the site.

The rangers also stated in their affidavits that they were concerned turf would be extracted from the NHA, as they had seen turf cutting equipment stored close to the where the material had been dumped.

While Mr Coyne said he was not using the equipment, the Rangers said that last year the defendant engaged a contractor to cut turf on the NHA.

Peat extraction from the bog was banned in 2017, the court heard.