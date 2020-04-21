Consumer protection watchdog issues advice for travellers having difficulties getting refunds

The consumer protection watchdog has "engaged extensively" with government officials to ensure airline passenger rights are being protected amid coronavirus cancellations.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it is aware airline passengers are having difficulties obtaining refunds for cancelled flights.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the CCPC said it continues to engage with Irish and European bodies to ensure customers don't lose out in the wake of the cancellation of flights or package holidays due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the CCPC said they have provided information to 8,000 customers since February 1, and their online information hub has received more than 26,000 visits.

"The most common reasons consumers have contacted us relate to travel related issues, such as package holidays, cancelled flights and accommodation cancellations," they said.

"From our contacts, the CCPC is aware that some consumers are experiencing difficulties in obtaining a refund for cancelled package holidays and for cancelled flights."

For customers who are experiencing difficulties obtaining a refund, here is the CCPC advice: If, due to Covid-19, a consumer wishes to cancel their package holiday and it is due to start before 29 May 2020, they have the right to cancel it and get a full refund of all payments that you made for the package. They should not be charged a fee for this.

For those who are experiencing difficulty with obtaining a refund, consumers are advised to:

Refer the travel agent to this guidance on the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation’s website and a link to this page on the CCPC website – which outlines their obligations under the Package Holidays legislation.

You can seek advice from ECC Ireland for complaints about traders based outside of Ireland in the EU/EEA. In some cases, ECC Ireland may liaise on your behalf to seek a solution with the trader through the European Consumer Centre based in the country of the trader.

Or you can pursue the matter through the Small Claims Court (for traders based in Ireland and claims up to €2,000) or the European Small Claims procedure (for traders based elsewhere in the EU/EEA and claims up to €5,000), or check your contract for information about arbitration.

Many of these issues have come to light in recent days after a flurry of complaints on social media from people who say they have been contacted by Ryanair and offered vouchers instead of refunds.

The airline has told customers that Covid-19 restrictions "prevent us from processing refunds as quickly as we would like to".

A spokesperson for Ryanair said, "For any cancelled flight, Ryanair is giving customers all of the options set out under EU regulations, including refunds."

Business & Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys said customers are "entitled to their money back".

"Given the scale and breadth of issues, there are a number of different Departments, including our parent Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, and a number of agencies like ourselves and the Commission for Aviation Regulation, the European Consumer Centre, who are all working to keep ahead of developments, delivering information to both industry and consumers and trying to navigate a path through the current unprecedented difficulties," the CCPC said.

"We have engaged extensively with officials from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in recent weeks on these matters.

"The CCPC is closely monitoring developments at a European and national level in relation to the package holiday legislation and we are examining the information we are receiving from consumers in this regard."

