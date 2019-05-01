Consultants group 'alarmed' by Govt response to mortuary issues in Waterford hospital

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association has said it is alarmed by the Government's response to concerns raised about the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

Four pathologists said bodies were being stored in corridors due to a lack of capacity.

However, yesterday the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar backed the South/South West Hospital Group when he said there was no evidence to support the claims.

The IHCA has said consultants have an ethical and professional responsibility to highlight issues that impact on patient care.

It added that the pathologists in Waterford have repeatedly brought their genuine concerns about the mortuary facilities to management.

The Taoiseach claims a letter from the four consultants is not proof of the poor conditions at the mortuary there, and he has denied calling the consultants liars, but said the facts need to be established.

Mr Varadkar said: "What I said was a statement of fact, there is a dispute about what the true facts are. The claim in the letter is that most deceased people were on trolleys and decomposing, that's what was claimed.

"It seems now that the picture may be a little more different to that and the hospital group has said that there isn't any evidence to support that claim.