Consultants' €200m pay and pensions dispute with HSE back in court

A new dispute has arisen between Irish hospital consultant doctors and the HSE over a delay in paying an estimated €200m in pay and pension entitlements following the settlement of their High Court case last year over alleged breach of contract.

The HSE says, however, some 90% of consultants' claims have been dealt with already while the delay affects some 8.7% of them.

Today, John Rogers SC, on behalf of a consultant who was among the lead cases for some 700-800 other cases brought over the matter, said difficulties arose after last year's settlement because "things got clogged up" so great was the number of cases that had to be considered.

This was complicated by the fact that some of the claims related to retrospective pay while others related to prospective pension entitlements, he said.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly adjourned applications seeking specific performance of last year's settlement brought by a number of consultants for eight weeks.

It came after Eileen Barrington SC, for the HSE, said a lot of progress has already been made in dealing with the claims. Some 3,000 doctors had expressed their interest and there had, as a result, been slippage in the timeline for dealing with them.

However, counsel said, her client was confident progress will be made and they were looking for eight weeks before the court would deal with the new applications. Some 90% of cases had already been dealt with she said and there was "a cohort" of 8.7% yet to be completed.

Mr Justice Kelly said he hoped it would not be necessary to deal with the new applications in eight weeks and that the doctors would get their money in time for Christmas.

The case arose out of the alleged failure of the HSE and the State to comply with the terms the 2008 Consultants' Contract.

As part of the settlement last year, consultants were to receive corrected remuneration as well as retrospective payment of remuneration.

It is understood the deal will cost the State €200m and will add €60m to the annual consultants' pay bill.