Consultant: 'Veritable tsunami' of non-Covid medical conditions going untreated

The Director of the Prostate Institute at NUI Galway and a consultant in the Galway Clinic, professor Frank Sullivan has warned that there could be 1,800 to 2,000 deaths in Ireland from cancer because patients cannot access care during the Covid-19 crisis.

“I'm worried about the veritable tsunami of non-Covid chronic medical conditions that are sitting out there,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“Effectively there's very little biopsies, endoscopies, the tests we need to do that allow us to diagnose cancer early. There's no screening going on, we've already seen in Ireland the problems that arise when screening services get disrupted and we're certainly going to see problems that will arise when diagnostic services and early treatment services are interrupted.

“Cancer is not stopping, the patients are out there, and without wishing to be alarmist, I'm worried for them. It seems we've chosen the pandemic to conduct a very large experiment on the Irish health care system, one that has bedevilled numerous governments and ministers for Health over the decades. We suddenly chose in the middle of a pandemic to try and tinker around with the system. I just don't understand it.

They seem to have chosen a highly restrictive path, which if we follow it, we are being asked to abandon patients. That's the problem.

Prof Sullivan said he found it very difficult to sign the contract drawn up by the HSE for private hospital consultants.

“I find this very difficult, from an ethical perspective we have a duty of care to our patients and these patients have cancer and I'm concerned that at a time when we should be focused on getting back to doing the non-Covid work, we seem to be fiddling around with the health care system.

“There's an article in The Guardian, quoting date from University College London which says that there's an estimate now that there will be an increase in the cancer death rate in the UK by up to 20 per cent, we've nearly 9,000 cancer deaths in Ireland, so if that plays out in Ireland due to lack of getting back to work here, then we could see another 1,800 to 2,000 deaths from cancers in Ireland. We could effectively give back the gains we've made with the national cancer control programme. It just makes no sense to me.

“This contract offer has turned into, for me, he proverbial deal with the devil, I've been a senior cancer doctor since 1991, I spent 18 years in the US, and another 15 years back here, in both public and private settings, so for the first time in my entire career, I now have a waiting list.

“I've never had a waiting list for cancer patients even when I served as chief of radiation oncology at GUH, in the public hospital, we manage to provide radiation oncology services with no waiting list.

“When I moved to the Galway Clinic again no waiting list, but since this deal, I now have 56 patients on a waiting list that I can't see unless I sign a deal with the hospital to become a full time public physician. The problem there is, yes I can get access to those patients, but as it's currently structured I have to abandon the 3,500 patients that I've been looking after here for the last 15 years.

“The deal is very, very restricting. Unfortunately I'm coming under increasing pressure to sign it and I feel I may have to sign it by the end of the day or tomorrow because after Sunday there will be no more coverage for me to do my work pro bono. Since this deal was signed on 31st March I, and many colleagues, have been offering services pro bono in the hospital, which we're happy to do, but we have to be covered by the State claims agency so that we can safely touch those patients in the hospital. So that permission will be drawn on Sunday, if I don't sign I can't look after these 60 patients who are waiting for cancer treatment, radiation treatment, waiting for biopsies etc.”