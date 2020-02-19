Consultant: Self-isolation will stop coronavirus spread in Ireland

with reporting from Evelyn Ring

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College Dublin and emergency medicine consultant Dr Chris Luke both said the HSE has the correct measures in place.

“Let there be no panic,” Dr Luke said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Séan O’Rourke.

“Self-isolation is the ideal way to deal with the situation in Ireland. Too many people come into A&E [hospital emergency departments] with minor illnesses.”

Dr Luke was commenting on reports that an Irish couple who were on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak of the coronavirus had returned to Ireland and were in self-isolation.

They had been among a group of nine Irish nationals in total aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which is currently docked off Sihanoukville, Cambodia.

Two of them returned home to Ireland last weekend but it later emerged they had not been screened on entry into the country - leading to fears about the spread of the virus here.

To date, a total of six Irish people have been repatriated from Wuhan City in the past three weeks.

A couple who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama have tested positive and are currently being treated in a military hospital in Tokyo.

There are four other Irish nationals stuck on board, two of whom are crew.

One of the couples is also believed to be from Co Meath.

“It’s vital that people don’t come to A&E,” Dr Luke said.

“The majority of illnesses like this are best treated at home.”

Professor Mills agreed that self-isolation with the support of a GP and the HSE was the best way of stopping the spread of the virus.

“It was unfortunate that two other Irish people were being treated for the virus in Japan,” he said.

“But that does not change anything for people in Ireland.”

He said that to date there were no cases in Ireland, but because of the nature of international travel “it would be very difficult to stop the virus coming here”.

And he added: “It’s almost inevitable there will be two to three cases, but it’s not going to suddenly spread to the whole community.

“On average the spread is to 2.2 people.

“If measures are taken to isolate these people then it will be minimized.”

Dr Luke pointed out that the Sars virus in Canada had eventually been halted by the use of security guards at emergency departments to stop people going in and out.

Ireland is very well prepared as training for ebola and Sars had put procedures in place, he said.

Professor Mills said that Ireland cannot be complacent, but that there was no need for panic as the right procedures were in place.

Both experts predicted that a vaccine will be available in the coming months, but will first have to be tested and trialed.

Although nobody has so far been tested positive in Ireland, a total of 5,216 people have been tested, of which 5,207 were confirmed negative and 9 positives.