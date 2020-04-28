Consultant advises doctors to watch for inflammation in some children with Covid-19

Paediatricians have been advised to be on the look-out for a severe inflammatory response that has developed in some children who contracted Covid-19.

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and rare clusters of severe inflammatory disease among children.

The children are arriving in hospital with high fevers, red eyes and, in many cases, needing intensive care.

The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said he was very worried about the increase in the number of children affected by the “inflammatory syndrome.”

The symptoms appear similar to that of severe Covid-19 with children complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. Mr Hancock said some of the children who died did not have underlying health conditions.

Consultant in infectious diseases at Our Lady’s Children’’s Hospital in Crumlin, Dr Patrick Gavin, said about 20 children with confirmed coronavirus in Ireland had been admitted to hospital; two were admitted to intensive care.

There had been no paediatric deaths from coronavirus and for the vast majority of infected children it was a relatively mild illness, said Dr Gavin, who was speaking on RTÉ radio.

He said it was difficult to know whether it was an “epiphenomenon” that was happening at the same time as Covid-19.

“We have seen late presentation of certain emergencies in terms of diabetic ketocidosis and appendicitis in the setting of Covid because people are reluctant to see their GP or attend the emergency room,” he said.

Dr Gavin urged parents of children with unusual signs and symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

Consultant paediatrician and infectious diseases specialist at Our Lady’’s Children’’s Hospital, Prof. Karina Butler, said the possible Covid-related syndrome was very like Kawasaki syndrome, or what they called toxic shock syndrome.

“And we have alerted all paediatricians to be on the look-out for that because some of those have developed in children who happen to have Covid," said Prof. Butler.