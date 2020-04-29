News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Construction worker jailed for three years for part in €100k tax fraud scheme

By Declan Brennan
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 06:23 PM

A construction worker has been jailed for three years for his part in a “relatively sophisticated” tax fraud scheme.

Sligo born Martin Stokes (35) was one of five people identified as having registered as contractors and stating that they would make tax payments on behalf of sub-contractors working for them.

Revenue issued nearly €107,000 in tax refunds and credits in relation to the named sub-contractors but the tax payments were never subsequently made by Stokes. Revenue issued the monies into a number of bank accounts which were controlled by another man.

This money was withdrawn at various ATMs soon after it went into the bank accounts, Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Stokes, of Belgrade Road, Tallaght, Dublin was one of five people investigated by Denis O'Connell, a principal officer with the Revenue Commissioners, as part of a large scale probe by Revenue's major investigations unit.

Detective Garda David Coyne from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told the court that Revenue had issued €67,736 in tax refunds and €39,156 in tax credits in relation to the named sub-contractors.

He told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the bank accounts were controlled by another man.

In April 2016 Stokes pleaded guilty to a number of charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, including forgery and deception. The offences took place on dates in 2006, 2008 and 2011.

Stokes, with a former address at Woodford Heights, Clondalkin, Dublin failed to appear for a sentence hearing in June 2016 and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The father of three had gone to Australia and then to the UK, Det Coyne told the court.

READ MORE

Talks to resolve dispute at company part owned by ex-rugby star Shane Byrne at advanced stage

He was arrested a fortnight ago while travelling around during the Covid-19 lockdown and remanded into custody for sentencing today.

Seamus Clarke SC, defending, put it to Det Gda Coyne that his client's life had “no lavish signs of wealth” and “he was not driving a flashy car”. The detective replied “he had a very nice car”.

Mr Clarke provided the court with a number of character references including one from the local school principal who described Stokes as a good father who contributed to an “after school club” and to a school road safety campaign. Counsel said Stokes had worked as a plasterer and a bricklayer.

Judge Martin Nolan said Stokes was a bright man who spotted an opportunity to defraud Revenue. He said it was a relatively sophisticated scheme that took advantages of weaknesses in the contractor tax system.

“There is no such thing as a system that cannot be defrauded,” he said. He said if a system is to be of any use to people it will have weaknesses.

He said Stokes was a good family man who had made contributions to the community and he reduced an indicative sentence of five years imprisonment to three years.

The court heard that Stokes has previous convictions for dangerous driving, deception and using counterfeit currency.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, previously told Judge Nolan that his client could not be brought to court because he was being held in quarantine as part of Prison Service policy cocooning all new prisoners for 14 days.

READ MORE

Nine Covid-19 deaths at Clonakilty Community Hospital in past three weeks

More on this topic

Talks to resolve dispute at company part owned by ex-rugby star Shane Byrne at advanced stageTalks to resolve dispute at company part owned by ex-rugby star Shane Byrne at advanced stage

Limerick garda superintendent challenges suspension over alleged leaksLimerick garda superintendent challenges suspension over alleged leaks

Supreme Court rejects teen's bid to be considered for enhanced remissionSupreme Court rejects teen's bid to be considered for enhanced remission

Retiring judge points to 'curse of drug addiction' as one of society's greatest challengesRetiring judge points to 'curse of drug addiction' as one of society's greatest challenges


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Tax evasion. TaxTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formationFine Gael and Fianna Fáil reply to Greens’ 17 questions on government formation

No evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medicNo evidence of Covid-19 border spill-over, says NI chief medic

The EuroMillions results are in….The EuroMillions results are in….

Son ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ homeSon ‘broke barring order’ to get in to parents’ home


Lifestyle

WE WERE in the age of extreme individualism before Covid-19 brought our lives to a stark and sudden halt. We had reached the nadir of our evolution with the arrival of the ‘selfie’ and the populist politician.Learning Points: Selfies and selfishness won’t serve us in future

A new TV show charts a pilot project focused on creativity and the arts in primary and secondary schools across Ireland, writes Helen O’CallaghanChildren get to art of the matter

Dylan Thomas once wrote that the world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. By that standard, Eavan Boland transformed the world many times over, with a body of work that was accomplished and treasured in equal measure.Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal

With no occasion to get dressed up and go out, dolling up the house is a happy alternative, writes Carol O’CallaghanSnap Happy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »