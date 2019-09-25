News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Construction worker guilty of hiding €135,000 in savings from social welfare inspectors when he applied for dole

Anthony LennonPicture: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 05:10 PM

A construction worker has been found guilty of concealing €135,000 in savings from social welfare inspectors when he applied for the dole.

Anthony Lennon, 48, with an address at Grange Park Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, was prosecuted by the Department of Social Protection.

He pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a hearing today at Dublin District Court. A social welfare investigation was carried out after information was received that Lennon had undeclared funds which made him ineligible for the dole.

Lennon received €14,000 in means-tested Jobseeker Allowance payments, the court was told.

Judge Anthony Halpin adjourned sentencing for a probation report on his suitability for 120 hours' community service in lieu of a prison sentence.

The court heard the defendant signed on the dole when he needed work in the aftermath of the recession.

Social welfare inspector Frank Maloney gave evidence that his department was supplied with a list of people who had paid DIRT, a tax on interest on savings.

The court heard that when he applied for the benefit he had not told department about funds he had in two bank accounts.

He had ticked a box in his application saying he did not not have money in a bank or a credit union.

The court heard he signed a declaration that also included a warning that it was an offence to conceal information in a social welfare application. The inspector said the defendant had substantially more in his accounts than he declared.

He got the benefit from May 2009 until May 2010.

There was a gap when he resumed working but reapplied for the benefit in March 2012 which he received until October the following year. The court heard on a number of occasions he was asked to fill out forms in which he said his circumstances had not changed.

The court heard he was overpaid €14,249 in dole payments.

The inspector said he interviewed him seven times in 2016. He showed the defendant his claim form. He told the court he asked him if it was his signature and Lennon replied, “I have no reason to believe it is not”.

He would not have been eligible for the Jobseeker’s Allowance if he had declared the amount he had in savings.

In evidence Lennon said he had not wanted to go on the dole.

He denied ticking the box and maintained he was entitled to the payment.

He had lost his job in 2009 after the recession hit and when he filled out the forms he was told it was a formality, he said. He claimed he told a staff member in the department about the money.

He said he owed the money in his savings accounts to pay for his home, with his father. He had also done work on the house, he said.

Mark Byrne BL, prosecuting, put it to him that the €135,000 was undeclared and “moved around” to which Lennon replied, “Are you saying it was not spent legitimately?”.

Counsel said that was irrelevant to which he replied he had filled out forms to say he had expenses.

Pleading for leniency, defence barrister Matthew Holmes said his client, who had no prior convictions, had difficulties and was a person who felt he was treated unfairly in a previous job.

READ MORE

Man accused of blackmailing Premier League star denies he was after money

More on this topic

Derby County players on drink-drive charge after crashDerby County players on drink-drive charge after crash

Shannon management fear upgrade costs will become 'material financial burden'Shannon management fear upgrade costs will become 'material financial burden'

‘Paranoid’ man kicked in neighbour’s front door‘Paranoid’ man kicked in neighbour’s front door

Residents want to be allowed remain at Seville Place buildingsResidents want to be allowed remain at Seville Place buildings


Courtcourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisationNew Tulsa CEO wants to turn agency away from being 'defensive' organisation

PSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA pastPSNI reviewing admissions by former priest over IRA past

Flights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal BrexitFlights to continue as normal at Dublin and Cork Airports in no-deal Brexit

Brexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says BlairBrexit has injected tension back into British-Irish relations, says Blair


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »