Construction worker, 65, becomes Ireland's 28th EuroMillions Plus winner of 2019

A 65-year-old construction worker has become Ireland's 28th EuroMillions Plus winner of 2019.

Oliver Morrin, from Leixlip in Co Kildare picked up his cheque for €500,000 after matching five numbers in the Plus draw on Friday, November 15.

Mr Morrin arrived at Lotto HQ with his close friends to pick up his cheque and said the day had been a "magical experience".

He picked up the winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Spawell Service Station in Dublin 6W.

"Believe it or not, I was apprehensive about coming up to Dublin to claim this prize," said Mr Morrin.

"I needn’t have been nervous because this has been one of the most special days of my life.

"A big group of us got a mini-bus up from Leixlip and the craic has been almighty. I am joined here by my closest friends and I really couldn’t have asked for a more magical experience."

On what he'll do with the money, Mr Morrin said it will make his eventual retirement a lot more comfortable.

He said: "I absolutely love my job and I’m certainly in no rush to retire just yet.

"I am fighting fit and I don’t feel like I am ready to give up work just yet.

That being said, I do have a pension and all of that but this prize just ensures that I’ll be able to enjoy it that much more and maybe I’ll be able to focus on my golf a little bit more at some fancy courses.

Originally from Galway, Mr Morrin said he'd be heading west to celebrate his win the family and friends he still has there.

"It’s not every day that you win €500,000, that’s for sure," he said.

"The very second that I found out, I decided to share the news with my family and friends.

"While I may have left my home in Galway nearly 50 years ago, I still have a lot of family there so I’m looking forward to getting back out west and carrying on the celebrations with them towards the end of the week."

So far in 2019, there have been 28 winners of the €500,000 EuroMillion Plus top prize in Ireland.

2019 could be a record-breaking year for top prizes won in the EuroMillions Plus game.

In 2017 there was a record of 31 winners of the €500,000 top prize.