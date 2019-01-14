Construction firm faces trial after death of man who was working on scaffolding

A construction firm is facing trial over the death of an employee while working on scaffolding on a site in Dublin.

Colin Wendel of Patrician Villas, Dublin, and his firm Colin Wendel Developments Ltd are facing charges under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act in connection with the workplace fatality on October 24, 2016 at a house at Highfield Road, in Rathgar.

Mr Wendel faces charges under the health and safety legislation alleging that he as a director of the firm and as an employer, he failed to ensure workers were not exposed to risks to their safety, health and welfare, specifically in regard to part of the fourth level of scaffolding which was allegedly defective and had an improvised guard rail which was too low, and as a consequence of which Andezej Buraczewski suffered personal injury and died.

It was also alleged that it was erected by scaffolding employees who did not possess valid scaffolding registration cards.

His firm, based at Old Castle View, Kilgobbin Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18 also faces the same charges.

The case had its first listing at Dublin District Court on Monday when Judge Anthony Halpin heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed Mr Wendel and his firm are to face trial on indictment. This means their case will go before a judge and jury in the circuit court.

Judge Halpin agreed to a request from a State solicitor to adjourn the case for six weeks for the DPP to complete the book of evidence. The case resumes on February 25 next.

Bryan O’Rourke with an address at the scene of the accident, is also being prosecuted on connected charges for failing to use a competent project supervisor for the design process for construction work carried out at his home.

The DPP has directed that Mr O’Rourke should be tried at district court level. Judge Halpin said the issue of ruling on jurisdiction would be considered on the next date.