Construction firm begin action against protesters blocking entrance to social housing scheme in Dublin

High Court proceedings have been brought against protesters who are preventing builders from completing a social housing scheme in West Dublin.

The action has been brought by K&J Townmore Construction Ltd, which has been contracted by Cluid Housing Association to build 65 social houses and apartments at Ladyswell Road, Mullhuddart, Dublin 15.

The firm claims its workers and subcontractors have been unable to access or egress the site since mid January after a group of protesters, who claim they want some of the new houses allocated to local people, began to physically obstruct and stand in front of vehicles trying to enter or leave the site.

The prolonged protest has significantly impacted on the firm's ability to comply with its contractual obligations to complete the works on time, and damage its reputation.

Townmore, represented in court by Gary McCarthy SC, claims the protest has been organised by local residents who have maintained a constant, 24 hour presence on the site.

Since first arriving on the site the protesters, who the court heard have set up a tent just outside the main entrance, have used placards stating "Local Houses for Local People "More Social Housing for the Irish" and Make the "Social Housing List Fair."

Counsel said the dispute was between Cluid and the residents and that his client was "caught in the middle." The company claims the disruption caused by the protests have resulted in costs of more than €1.5m.

Some subcontractors have moved on, and aspects of the buildings have degraded due to exposure caused by the bad weather over the last seven weeks.

The company says it is not trying to prevent anyone's right to protest, but claims their actions have "gone beyond a legitimate peaceful demonstration."

Mr McCarthy SC, said meetings had taken place between the protesters and Cluid, but these talks have not resolved the dispute.

As a result the company was left with no option other than seek orders including an injunction restraining the protesters from trespassing at or interfering with the access to the site.

The injunction is against Ms Alice Woods who the company says is the leader of and the spokesperson for the protestors.

The application came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds yesterday (Tuesday,) who granted the construction firm permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on the protesters.

The judge noted the protests may in fact end up delaying or preventing the housing scheme from being completed.

The judge, in adjourning the matter to later this week, also expressed her concern over the number of school-age children that appear to be involved in the protest.

The Judge said from the evidence before the court these children, who "appear to be under 18 years of age to me" were being "used as pawns" in the protest.

If that proved to be the case the Judge said that "other agencies" may have to be added to the proceedings, she said.