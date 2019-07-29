News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Considerable damage' caused after burglary at Galway mosque

'Considerable damage' caused after burglary at Galway mosque
Some of the damage caused to the building.
By Marita Moloney
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 12:49 PM

An investigation is underway after a mosque in Galway was vandalised overnight.

The Maryam mosque in the Ballybaan area of the city was burgled and a "considerable amount" of damage was caused to the building.

The mosque was "attacked" and "severely vandalised" with windows and locks broken, a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Ireland said.

"The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Ireland is terrified and deeply saddened by this vandalism and attack on our place of worship and house of Peace," the spokesperson said.

They said they did not know what the motive behind the attack might be.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "investigating a burglary that occurred in Ballybaan Co Galway on the 29th July 2019. A considerable amount of criminal damage was caused to the premises. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

The mosque was previously vandalised in June 2017 while worshippers prayed inside.

Around 100 people were gathered for evening prayers during Ramadan when rocks were thrown through the windows.

No one was injured in that attack.

READ MORE

'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election

More on this topic

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trialJeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trial

Rise in arrests under gang lawsRise in arrests under gang laws

Gardaí investigate report of attack on girl, 5, by three young boysGardaí investigate report of attack on girl, 5, by three young boys

US family hail 'overwhelming generosity' of Irish people after equipment and wedding footage stolen US family hail 'overwhelming generosity' of Irish people after equipment and wedding footage stolen

GalwayMaryam MosqueTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Irish scientists find plastics at bottom of sea canyon more than two kilometers deepIrish scientists find plastics at bottom of sea canyon more than two kilometers deep

John Bruton: Boris Johnson more focused on Tory win in next election than BrexitJohn Bruton: Boris Johnson more focused on Tory win in next election than Brexit

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson jailed for plot to murder Dublin man Gary HanleyGangland criminal Alan Wilson jailed for plot to murder Dublin man Gary Hanley

'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election'What she did was wrong': Fine Gael TD says Maria Bailey shouldn't stand in next election


Lifestyle

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »