'Considerable damage' caused after burglary at Galway mosque

An investigation is underway after a mosque in Galway was vandalised overnight.

The Maryam mosque in the Ballybaan area of the city was burgled and a "considerable amount" of damage was caused to the building.

The mosque was "attacked" and "severely vandalised" with windows and locks broken, a spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Ireland said.

"The Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Ireland is terrified and deeply saddened by this vandalism and attack on our place of worship and house of Peace," the spokesperson said.

They said they did not know what the motive behind the attack might be.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí said in a statement that they are "investigating a burglary that occurred in Ballybaan Co Galway on the 29th July 2019. A considerable amount of criminal damage was caused to the premises. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

The mosque was previously vandalised in June 2017 while worshippers prayed inside.

Around 100 people were gathered for evening prayers during Ramadan when rocks were thrown through the windows.

No one was injured in that attack.