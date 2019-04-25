'Considerable concern' as gardaí miss crime detection targets

The Policing Authority has said almost all detection targets for gardaí in the area of confronting crime were missed last year, a cause for “considerable concern”.

In its latest report, which covers 2018, the Policing Authority outlines a number of shortcomings by An Garda Síochána in meeting its targets in the Policing Plan, including the force’s ability to tackle crime. It notes that the Policing Plan may itself be unrealistic.

The data shows detections fell between 2017 and 2018 for assault, burglary, and robbery. According to the Policing authority: “This is a key measure for the Garda Síochána’s ability to solve crime and the consistent fall in detections has been a source of considerable concern for the Authority.”

It says a number of crime prevention initiatives remained incomplete by the end of 2018, including development of a national crime prevention and reduction strategy, embedding of standard operating procedures for crime prevention officers, and the development of a crime prevention app.

It notes as “a source of disappointment” that an initiative to extend use of the UN’s GoAML (anti-money laundering) software in tackling organised criminal groups is behind schedule, despite having been on time for most of last year.

The report rejects the suggestion the fall in detection figures was attributable to changes in recording practices following a PULSE update and raises concerns over the “worrying trend” of an increase in assaults.

Gardaí have attributed that to growth in the night-time economy, but the Authority said it “may be more widespread and fragmented” and bemoaned “that reasons for the increase in assaults have not been established fully and a plan has not been forthcoming”.

However, measured against its targets, the confronting crime element of the Policing Plan was An Garda Síochána’s most successful area last year, with 22 elements ‘on target’ versus 19 deemed ‘off target’.

Under national and international security and community engagement and public safety, the on/off target ration was 50:50, while under roads policing, just two elements were on target and seven were missed.

In terms of organisational development and capacity improvement 15 elements were achieved but 23 were off target, with the report noting “resources and capacity continued to be a major barrier to achieving objectives”.

The Policing Authority said questions “persist regarding the realism and quality of planning that is undertaken”, suggesting the Policing Plan, which contains the targets for the year, may be unrealistic.

“The Policing Plan is an annual plan that is usually signed off late in the first quarter of the year,” it said, adding that “as far as possible, missing a target should be unexpected and the result of circumstances outside the control of the organisation”.

The Authority said many of the issues last year “were not just predictable but predicted”. It said that “the Garda Síochána itself was aware from the start of the year that the Policing Plan was extremely unlikely to be fully delivered”.

The report did highlight areas of improvement and progress, but states: “The number of initiatives and the lack of consistency in the type of initiatives supports a view often expressed by the Authority to the Garda Síochána that ‘if everything is a priority, nothing is a priority’.”