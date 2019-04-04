Conservation group in Sligo examining whale washed up in Streedagh Strand

An Irish conservation group is in Co Sligo this afternoon examining the latest whale to wash up on western shores.

The adult female sperm whale was found dead on Streedagh Strand earlier this week.

It is the third whale to have been found on the Irish shoreline in the last two weeks.

Dave Wall, Conservation Officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, says the proximity of the wash-ups is quite concerning.

"Are they likely to be linked? Well more than likely yes," said Mr Wall.

"Our average strandings for sperm whales each year is one to two animals.

"We have had the odd blip in that. Back in 2009 we had five stranded.

"But to get them stranded this close together in roughly the same stretch of coastline is quite unusual."