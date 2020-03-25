Conor McGregor pledges to buy €1m of personal protective equipment to fight coronavirus

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has pledged to buy €1m of personal protective equipment for Leinster hospitals battling to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It comes after the Dubliner called in a video posted on Twitter on Monday for a "full lockdown" to be implemented across the country.

Mr McGregor posted a Twitter conversation he had with finance Paschal Donohoe after the latter responded to his video via a direct message.

The UFC star informed Mr Donohoe that he would buy the personal protective equipment for "the most affected region to date".

"Today I am purchasing myself €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region to this date. St James', Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent's. Where would we be without these brave men and women I do not know."

Mr McGregor also asked Mr Donohoe why certain workplaces were not being shut down - namely building sites.

"Building sites should be closed. They are open for what? We can always build again after this. In every way. But we must put Health before Wealth. Bingo halls is not enough. You think a building site canteen is going to separate? Or on site while working together?" he wrote.

Mr McGregor then praised the finance minister and officials for "doing as good a job as you possibly can".

