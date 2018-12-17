NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Conor McGregor motoring charges struck out in 10-second court appearance

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 11:41 AM

By Tom Tuite

Conor McGregor has had his prosecution for driving without a licence or insurance struck out during a hearing that lasted less than 10 seconds today.

The MMA star nicknamed the Notorious was summonsed to appear before Judge Geraldine Carthy at Dublin District Court.

The 30-year-old faced four traffic offences: driving without a licence and insurance at Grove Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6, on July 10 last, and failing to produce the documentation to gardaí within 10 days.

His hearing took place at courtroom eight in the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) building.

His solicitor Graham Kenny arrived ahead of his superstar client and consulted with gardaí.

Conor McGregor arriving at court today. Pic: Courtpix

Minutes later, McGregor, from Laraghcon, Lucan, Co. Dublin, arrived in a black BMW and was escorted by three minders.

Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and wine tie, he strutted past awaiting media while other star-struck onlookers gazed at the fighter making his way into the CCJ building.

READ MORE: Homes evacuated after device found in Co. Meath

He then went to a consultation room with his solicitor before making his way into the courtroom shortly before his case was called.

He smiled and chatted to RTE crime correspondent Paul Reynolds at the back of the court, but stepped forward and presented himself before the judge when his case was called.

The summonses had been issued by Rathmines Garda Gavin Kelly, however, McGregor’s motoring documentation had been produced in advance.

In a hearing that lasted less than 10 seconds, Garda Keith Dolan stood in for his colleague and applied for the case to be struck out.

“Strike out all matters, very good, thank you very much," Judge Carthy told McGregor who murmured a quick thanks before turning around and walking out of the courtroom.

It was not the first time MMA star ended up in court for alleged motoring infractions.

He was hit with a six-month driving ban and a €1,000 fine at Naas District Court in November for a speeding offence at Kill, Co. Kildare, on October 11, 2017.

Just over a year ago he made a memorable appearance at Blanchardstown District Court, pulling up in a flash sports car and dressed in a tracksuit. He was fined €400 for speeding on that occasion.


Conor McGregor

