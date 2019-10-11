Conor McGregor due in court in relation to Dublin pub incident

Conor McGregor is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged assault in Dublin earlier this year.

The MMA star faces a single assault charge following an incident at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh on April 6.

CCTV footage of the alleged assault was widely circulated on social media in August.

The incident prompted comments from the head of the UFC, Dana White and from McGregor himself, who in an interview with ESPN, said footage of the alleged incident was like a "dagger" to his heart.

The 31-year-old is to appear before Dublin District Court later this morning.