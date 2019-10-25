Connolly brands Martin’s defence ‘disgraceful’

- with reporting from Juno McEnroe

Demoted Fianna Fáil TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins look set to remain stripped of their frontbench jobs after scathing criticism of their parts in the Dáil voting scandal.

Party leader Micheál Martin looks set to keep the two embattled TDs relegated from their shadow Cabinet roles after a bruising week for his party, senior party sources have said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said the controversy had eroded public confidence in how the Dáil does its business. Details about the scandal in the report were also “stark” and unpalatable”.

The decision comes after grovelling apologies from four Fianna Fáil TDs for voting on behalf of colleagues last Thursday in the Dáil and a report which has suggested an overhaul of the system.

The Dáil’s internal report into voting irregularities has been branded a “complete whitewash” by several Fine Gael ministers, who described the mild findings as “very concerning”.

The ministers were furious that Fianna Fáil TDs — Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins, Barry Cowen, and Lisa Chambers — escaped any formal sanction.

“This is very concerning,” said one minister. “A complete whitewash.”

The Committee on Procedure will consider the report findings further, including a recommendation for a wider review of the Dáil voting system as well as more powers to sanction TDs.

A separate Committee on Members Interests inquiry is set to consider possible suspensions for TDs over the proxy votes but this would likely be decided by a final Dáil vote involving all parties.

Mr Martin yesterday defended his TDs, insisting that the wrong votes had not influenced the outcome of any Dáil motions. However, he also said: “I took early action regarding deputies Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley, and those sanctions will remain in place.”

Last night, party sources said the two TDs are unlikely to return to the frontbench before the next general election.

“It’s very hard to see a way back before the election. It was a seriously bad decision,” said one senior party figure.

However the demotions and apologies failed to reassure other parties, with Fine Gael launching stinging attacks on Fianna Fáil.

Government chief whip Sean Kyne said their actions in voting for colleagues were “cavalier” and “arrogant”, while Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon said the public would find it hard to believe the excuses.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly went further and called Mr Martin’s speech and defense of his TDs “disgraceful”.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who has spearheaded the start of the separate probe by the Committee on Members Interests into the voting scandal, last night said this inquiry would have stronger powers to sanction the TDs as well as access to CCTV footage inside Leinster House of the movements of deputies.