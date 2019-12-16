News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Congestion charges being considered for Irish cities to tackle gridlock

Congestion charges being considered for Irish cities to tackle gridlock
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:33 AM

Congestion charges are once again being considered as a way to tackle gridlock in cities around the country.

It comes after a new report has found that the cost of congestion is set to approach €2bn annually by the end of the next decade.

A new report for the Department of Transport has found that congestion causes an increase in business costs, stress, pollution and a reduction in quality of life and inward investment.

According to today's Herald, around 65% of households use a car and a new transport policy is aimed at reducing it to 45%.

An increase in the supply of public transport would be the first response but the expansion of the Dart and MetroLink in Dublin and the Bus Connects projects around the country are medium to long-term projects.

The report found that even then, measures to deter car users such as congestion charges would be needed to prevent gridlock.

The warning comes following another week of traffic chaos with the pre-Christmas rush, poor weather and the normal commuter crush combining to bring streets to a standstill.

Studies have shown though that transport issues are not just confined to this time of year.

READ MORE

Farmers may 'blockade' distribution centres again unless beef prices increase

More on this topic

Congestion charge is the only way to free cities of trafficCongestion charge is the only way to free cities of traffic

Public transport is solution to Galway traffic problems, say critics to ring road proposalPublic transport is solution to Galway traffic problems, say critics to ring road proposal

Anti-gridlock road scheme to get underway

Campaigners slam speeding rule


TOPIC: Traffic crackdown

More in this Section

Supreme court to consider validity of Graham Dwyer mobile phone evidenceSupreme court to consider validity of Graham Dwyer mobile phone evidence

Gardaí searching for missing Dublin 13-year-oldGardaí searching for missing Dublin 13-year-old

50 years for average worker to earn half of top Irish company bosses yearly income50 years for average worker to earn half of top Irish company bosses yearly income

Hard Brexit would be 'unmitigated disaster' for Irish fishing industryHard Brexit would be 'unmitigated disaster' for Irish fishing industry


Lifestyle

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »