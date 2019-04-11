NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Confirmation hearing on new US Ambassador to Ireland today

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 07:45 AM

A confirmation hearing will take place today on the appointment of the new US Ambassador to Ireland.

Edward Crawford will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington.

Mr Crawford, 80, is a billionaire with links to Cork after his parents emigrated from the county.

The Ohio businessman is in line to fill the position which has been vacant for two years.

US President Donald Trump nominated Mr Crawford after making the announcement in October last year.

There has not been a US Ambassador to Ireland since January 2017.

Kevin O'Malley's ambassadorship ended after Mr Trump's inauguration and the role has not been filled since.

READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi to address Dáil

More on this topic

Trump says he will not deliver tax returns to Congress

Last survivor of US Doolittle Raid on Tokyo dies aged 103

Smollett’s lawyer warns Chicago not to sue for costs of assault probe

Man who said he was missing boy has twice made similar claims – FBI

KEYWORDS

US AmbassadorEdward Crawford

More in this Section

50,000 to come to Cork for festival that will generate €10m for local economy

Man admits possessing four kilograms of explosives and a hand grenade

Liverpool man to be extradited to UK for firearms and drugs offences

Further reports ordered into case of Down man accused of raping two-week-old baby


Lifestyle

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »