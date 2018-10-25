Home»Breaking News»ireland

Confidence and supply talks begin this afternoon

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 07:06 AM

Confidence and supply talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will begin this afternoon.

The two parties will meet to discuss the deal that's keeping the government in place.

Negotiating teams for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will sit down this afternoon to begin reviewing the deal that keeps the government in place.

Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty and Martin Heydon will represent Fine Gael.

While the Fianna Fáil team will be led by Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath, Lisa Chambers and Charlie McConalouge.

Fine Gael are seeking a two-year extension to the agreement with an agreed election date in 2020.

Fianna Fáil has been reluctant to accept that - talking about reviewing the current deal but saying there should be a commitment not to collapse the government until after a Brexit deal has been put in place.

The next few weeks will decide how long this government will last - and while the prospect of an election before Christmas looks remote, if talks go badly politicians could be fighting carolers for space on the doorsteps in December. between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will begin this afternoon.

The two parties will meet to discuss the deal that's keeping the government in place.

Negotiating teams for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will sit down this afternoon to begin reviewing the deal that keeps the government in place.


More in this Section

Time to remove 'outdated' blasphemy laws, says Justice Minister

Temperatures to drop nationwide for bank holiday weekend

Man dies in shooting incident in Macroom

Theft and illegal dumping among issues farmers facing in Co Dublin


Breaking Stories

A Question of Taste: Paul Dunlea

Julia Roberts moves to the small screen

Not afraid to use her voice: Laura Mvula is looking forward to Cork Jazz Festival

Learning Points: Alienation of a parent devastates the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »