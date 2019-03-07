Conference to discuss issue of sexual violence and harassment at third level

Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor with Orla O’Connor, Director of NWCI at the European Conference today in Liberty Hall. Photo: Maxwells.

The issue of sexual violence and harassment in third level institutions is the subject of a conference in Dublin today.

The 'It Stops Now' event will aim to put an end to the violence at universities and colleges.

A recent survey found that a quarter of Irish women have experienced unwanted groping in college, with 30% being sexually harassed or intimidated.

Today's event will involve a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and workshops.

It will examine "the prevalence, culture, and lived experience of sexual violence and harassment in higher education and to discuss various approaches and interventions to combat and prevent harmful behaviours".

Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor says one of the suggestions in an upcoming report will be for institutions to hold consent workshops.

"It'll all be brought together within the Higher Education Authority, so I have a very good report, I still have to sign off on it, there's still a number of decisions I have to make on it, but it's approximately three weeks away," she said.