News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Conference hears 'dogs are treated better than victims of sexual abuse'

Conference hears 'dogs are treated better than victims of sexual abuse'
Lavinia Kerwick speaking last year.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Chairperson of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Ann Marie Gill has said that "dogs are treated better than the victims of sexual abuse" after TD Ruth Coppinger compared the €25m for services for victims of sexual violence with the €17m received by the greyhound industry.

Gill was speaking at a conference on sexual violence to mark 40 years of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

Lavinia Kerwick, who made history when she waived her anonymity in 1991 after her attacker was given a suspended sentence, said that victims of sexual violence continued to be sidelined.

Ms Kerwick said: "Now is the time, we're just asking for support."

Don't keep sidelining us, the money that you give could possibly save someone's life, and I'd hate for anyone to have the life that I had.

In the 40 years of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, contact from members of the public have risen from around 70 calls in its first year to over 14,000 contacts in 2018, with some clients being placed on 10-month waiting lists.

Former Tánaiste Eamon Gilmore, the EU's special representative for human rights, said politicians have a role in rape culture.

Gilmore said: "When you hear prominent political leaders speaking in very vulgar terms, about women and then dismissing it as some kind of locker-room banter, that feeds the culture."

Gilmore added that political leaders needed to be called out for such behaviour.

READ MORE

Former scout leader jailed for sexual abuse of four boys

More on this topic

Gardaí to examine statements of four teens quizzed over alleged rape of girl in WexfordGardaí to examine statements of four teens quizzed over alleged rape of girl in Wexford

Research into incidents of women being propositioned for sex needed, Rape Crisis Centre saysResearch into incidents of women being propositioned for sex needed, Rape Crisis Centre says

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre calls for more state funding to deal with sexual violence ‘epidemic’Dublin Rape Crisis Centre calls for more state funding to deal with sexual violence ‘epidemic’

Ireland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soarIreland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soar


rapeTOPIC: Rape crisis

More in this Section

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul

Event centre developer to appeal bridge contributionEvent centre developer to appeal bridge contribution


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

The duo behind destination decor brand Rockett St George have delved into colour in their new book. Gabrielle Fagan takes a look.How to work colour in your home – according to the interior design addicts behind Rockett St George

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »