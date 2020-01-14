News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Concrete block was put through window of Cork pub, court hears

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 10:16 PM

A concrete block was thrown through the window of a Cork City centre pub in the course of a burglary, it was alleged today.

It was also alleged that the culprit did some drinking when he was in the pub in the early hours of the morning and took a few bottles of spirits with him when he left.

Rodney Haynes, aged 50, who is living at Cork Simon Community, was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today.

He applied for bail, but Judge Mary Cashin remanded him in custody until January 21 to allow time for the prosecution to obtain instructions from the Director Department of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Mairéad O’Sullivan said theblock was thrown in the early hours of November 8, 2019, when the pub was unoccupied.

As well as damage caused by the block, Garda O’Sullivan alleged, further damage was caused inside.

It was alleged that CCTV footage showed a man drinking in the premises and taking alcohol with him when he left.

Garda O’Sullivan’s objection to bail was based on the seriousness of the charge and garda concerns that Mr Haynes would not show up in court if granted bail.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Mr Haynes had a drink problem but that this had stabilised recently and, after a period spent living at home, he was now being accommodated at Simon.

Sgt Gearóid Davis asked if the defendant’s drink problem persisted. Mr Haynes replied: “I am seeking help at the moment. I will obey any court conditions if I am given bail.”

Judge Cashin said Mr Haynes’ housing was subject to him not being drunk.

“I have no evidence he has done anything to ensure that,” she said. “It is quite a serious charge.”

Mr Haynes is charged with burglary at The Linen Weaver, Carey’s Lane, Cork. The charge states that, on November 18, he entered the building as a trespasser and committed the offence of theft.

The second charge under the Criminal Damage Act is one of causing damage to five electronic cash registers inside the premises to the value of €225, and damage to glazing of €625.

