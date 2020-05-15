A concrete block was held over a man’s head during a violent attack outside his mobile home in Rathpeacon and today one of his attackers was jailed for two years.

The sentence imposed by Judge Helen Boyle will be added to another three-year sentence being served by Tony Delaney (25) of bay 5, halting site, Spring Lane, Cork.

Delaney pleaded guilty to charges that on October 3 2019 he committed an assault causing harm to Gary Clark at Monard, Rathpeacon, stole his vehicle on same date and attempted to rob him.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that at 2.30am on October 3 last the injured party was alone in his mobile home when a Volkswagen Passat pulled up against the door to prevent him from getting out while others in the car stole his Jeep.

Gary Clark did manage to get out of his home but Tony Delaney attacked him and knocked him to the ground. “He was dragged by the hair to a kneeling position and further beaten,” the detective said.

When Delaney and the others realised the injured party had recordings from CCTV they demanded the recordings. Det. Garda Murphy said the only reason the attackers did not follow Mr Clark into his mobile home was because they were afraid of three large dogs he had inside.

During the attack, an earring was ripped from the victim’s ear leaving him with a permanent laceration to his ear. The stolen Jeep was located a week later outside Tony Delaney’s residence at Spring Lane halting site.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “He was beaten. Towards end of the attack you (Delaney) and others became aware of CCTV and it became a sustained assault. You held a concrete block over him and made very serious threats to him. You have a large number of previous convictions including robbery and this offence was committed while on bail. You are serving three years since February.

“You attended at the victim’s home. It was a sustained assault. It has had long lasting psychological effects. This was an ongoing and determined assault."

The judge imposed a total sentence of three years with last year suspended. Because the offences were committed while on bail, that two-year term is consecutive to the three years he was already serving.