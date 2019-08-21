News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Conclusion to beef talks receives cautious reception from farming bodies

Irish Farmer’s Association President Joe Healy.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 03:58 PM

While the conclusion of the beef talks was welcomed by both the meat processors and the Agriculture Minister, the agreements reached have received a more cautious reception from farming representatives.

Irish Farmer’s Association President Joe Healy said beef farmers will be disappointed that the talks concluded without an increase in prices, a topic deemed off-limits as a precondition of the meeting with processors and industry bodies.

He said this “was ignoring the elephant in the room” and that in the meantime, with Brexit looming, more needed to be done to support beef farmers such as direct aid.

Meat Industry Ireland, representing the beef processors, said “a wide-ranging agreement has been reached” but warned a continued focus was needed on the production of animals "that meet the market specifications of key customers at home and in export markets".

To deviate from producing animals that the marketplace requires would have been a retrograde step for the entire sector.

"As we face the mounting danger of a No-Deal Brexit, the reality is that we need to do everything possible to hold our position in the UK market,” it said.

President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association Colm O’Donnell described agreements surrounding price transparency, the right of an individual farmer to appeal the grade of his or her animal, and a review of the price grid, as “minor concessions”.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said: “After long and detailed negotiations, stakeholders have reached agreement on a wide of very significant issues.

"Progress was made on important initiatives aimed at improving transparency along the supply chain, and improving communication between industry and farmers."

Beef industry talks conclude with some agreement but price still an issue

