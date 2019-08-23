Concerns raised over plan to provide Haulbowline accommodation

Concerns have been raised that plans to provide proper accommodation at Haulbowline Naval base won't be enough to bring an end to sailors sleeping on ships on their days off.

The Department of Defence recently announced it had advertised for tenders to convert a disused, near 200-year-old four-storey block on the base into accommodation for 85 sailors - close to the current number being forced to sleep on ships.

The lack of proper accommodation on the base, allied to poor pay and soaring rents has created a situation in recent years where sailors have to 'live' on their own ships during days off.

Now, it is understood that the Naval Service, which is critically short on personnel, is to aim to recruit a further 200 personnel over the next year or so.

The Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone, was recently forced to put two ships in for refitting because he didn't have enough personnel to adequately man his nine-ship fleet.

PDForra, the association which represents enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces, said that while the additional personnel are sorely needed, on-base accommodation will have to be significantly increased above the Department of Defence's proposed one block refurbishment to cater for them.

The Department of Defence is currently planning to convert what's known as Block 8 on the base into accommodation. This block was built in 1822. The adjoining block is also to be done up, but for use as offices and storage.

Mr Keane said that if the aspiration to recruit a further 200 personnel becomes reality it is vital that Block 9 is also used for accommodation.

The Department of Defence has said it hopes to have a contractor on site by early 2020.

It could be 2020 or 2021 before sleeping quarters are open at Block 8.

The Department of Defence has also published intentions to develop accommodation at Collins Barracks, Cork for 40 personnel.

The department briefing document outlined: “The Collins Barracks 'new build' project is planned to proceed in 2021/2022, depending on funding availability and competing priorities.”

"We (PDForra) have campaigned long and hard to get people off ships and give them proper accommodation. We now have an opportunity to get this right and prevent it happening again in the future by providing even more accommodation. We need to plan for the future now," PDForra president, Mark Keane, said.

He said it is vital that personnel have proper accommodation as they are entitled to have their own space and privacy: "We need the very best of conditions if we're going to attract young people into the Naval Service."

Traditionally Naval Service personnel have sought rental accommodation close to the naval base in areas such as Cobh, Carrigtwohill, Carrigaline and Passage West.

But soaring rents in these areas are now beyond many of the younger personnel, who are the poorest paid public servants.

Mr Keane said the Department of Defence should also be looking at reestablishing 'married quarters' at military bases.

These were done away with some years ago by the Irish government. But they have been retained and in some cases enhanced in Britain, the USA and a number of European countries.