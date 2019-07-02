Concerns raised over HSE overspend of 'several hundred million' by year-end

Fianna Fáil has raised concerns that the HSE will have overspent by “several hundred million” by year-end after the health minister revealed that it had run up a revenue deficit of more than €116m by the end of April.

During leaders’ questions yesterday, Simon Harris said the HSE’s position as of April 30 showed a deficit of €116.2m, up from €103m for the first three months of the year.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman, Stephen Donnelly, said “on current trend” that overspend - running at almost €7m per week - is likely to be several hundred million by year-end. He asked if the minister is likely to come looking for a supplementary budget.

Mr Harris said when the service plan was being compiled, the HSE was instructed to put a savings plan in place “however on present trends, this will be a significant challenge”.

Mr Harris said this is “a matter of concern for the Government” and that his department is “working with the HSE” to try and gain “further clarity on the projected year-end position”.

However, Mr Harris said the indications are that the HSE’s performance so far this year “is better than last year and significant efforts are underway on the part of the HSE to manage resources effectively”.

The HSE has introduced a number of curbs on different services in an effort to control expenditure.

Yesterday the Irish Examiner reported that a cap has been set on the number of transitional care beds (TCBs) that can be approved on a weekly basis.

Once the cap has been reached, patients must go on a waiting list. TCBs are for people medically fit for hospital discharge but who require nursing home care or convalescent care for a maximum of four weeks.

The decision to cap approvals for TCBs has raised concerns that it will create further bottlenecks in acute hospitals where delayed discharges lead to be shortages and exacerbate emergency department overcrowding.

It was also reported yesterday that the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS), Fair Deal, is facing a funding shortfall of €17m by year end.

In a statement last night the HSE said: “At present, the HSE do not envisage a budget deficit for the NHSS scheme at year end."

It said there are “currently 846 people awaiting funding release, the majority waiting less than four weeks”.

During leaders’ questions, Dáil deputies said there is a “crisis in elder care” that needs to be addressed urgently.

Independent TD Michael Collins said recent restrictions on home support services and the TCBs represent “another attack on our elderly”.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton said there has been increased provision for services in the 2019 budget “but of course the HSE has to live within certain allocations and when pressures arise, it has to try and manage those pressures as best it can”.

Liam O’Sullivan, executive director of Care Alliance Ireland, a national network of voluntary organisations supporting family carers, said limiting TCBs would mean people either end up staying in hospital longer, or it would “force people home without proper home supports”.