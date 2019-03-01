NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Concerns raised by councillors over cost of turning former Cork town hall into arts hub

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 03:59 PM
By Sean O'Riordan

Concerns have been raised by some councillors about the cost of turning a former town hall into an arts hub.

Plans have been drawn up by Cork County Council to turn the former town hall in Mallow into an arts hub for the North Cork region and local councillors were shown a preliminary design by the council's executive architect, Billy Smyth.

Cllr Melissa Mullane.

It was during the course of his presentation to the Kanurk/Mallow Municipal District Council it was revealed the cost could be in the region of €5m.

Cllr Melissa Mullane said she recognised it was an old building and would be costly to refurbish, but thought the price tag was “a bit excessive”.

Cllr Timmy Collins agreed with her. "I don't want it to end up like the children's hospital (overrun),” he said.

Mr Smyth said final costings wouldn't be available until consultants, who are to be appointed in the next couple of weeks, had come up with the final design.

Cllr Collins said that when this is completed councillors should be given a breakdown of the costs.

Mr Smyth said the building was a protected structure and similar projects had cost around the same figure that had been estimated.

He said a brief had been put together for consultants and a planning application is expected to be lodged in June.

READ MORE: Deer cull urgently needed to protect motorists of North Cork

Mr Smyth said it's hoped to tender the main works contract in early January next year.

Under the outline plans the ground floor will contain a studio, which will have multiple uses, a backstage area and ticket office.

On the first floor there will be gallery space, an auditorium, bar and toilets. The top floor will include a foyer and Local Enterprise Office.

Mr Smyth said that public consultation will take place over a three month period and that the council believed the building would also become a central hub for the town.

Cllr John Paul O'Shea said this should not just be confined to local arts groups and that arts groups from all over the north Cork should be invited to have an input into this process.

He pointed out that the local tourist office was also housed in the building and wanted it retained there because it was such a central location.

Cllr Gearoid Murphy said a tourist officer should also be appointed to promote the town and arts and heritage in general.

This is very welcome as the town hall has been underutilised for years.

"It's great that there will be rooms for community groups as it's often commented there are none available for them in the town centre,” Cllr Murphy said.

The council's senior executive officer, Mary Hayes, said there were a number of different funding streams the council would seek for the redevelopment.

More on this topic

This Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show line-up revealed

Mom's passionate defense of son who likes to dress up in dresses goes viral

Kathryn Thomas pens emotional blog post Operation Transformation finale

BULLETIN: Woman dies in suspected stabbing; Two plead guilty to breaching fishing laws; Scouting Ireland wants meeting with Tusla


KEYWORDS

CorkTown hallarts

More in this Section

Call for inquiry into allegations members of Defence Forces suffered due to toxic chemical exposure

Coveney and Lidington meeting in Dublin for UK-Irish talks on Brexit

'Dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly 'should never be let out', say Rachel's family

Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: How much screen time should my child be allowed?

About to start weaning? 10 expert tips to help parents navigate the switch to solid foods

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »